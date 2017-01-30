B96 Cares! Having Healthy Babies!

One out of every 33 babies in the United States is born with a birth defect, and these conditions account for one of every five infant deaths.

Babies who have birth defects often need special care and interventions to survive and thrive developmentally.

Not all birth defects can be prevented, but women can increase their chances of having a healthy baby.

Before and during pregnancy, consume folic acid, avoid alcohol and tobacco, maintain a healthy weight, and regularly visit a health care provider can help reduce the risk of birth defects. B96 Cares!