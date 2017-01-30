Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Ban, Says Wife Mila Kunis Was Refugee

Ashton Kutcher is one of many celebrities who are not here for Donald Trump’s refugee ban.

He took to Twitter to air out his frustrations explaining that the executive order hits close to home.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” the actor wrote.

My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now! — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

He later added, “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) January 29, 2017

Mila, who was born in the Ukranian City of Chernivsti, grew up in communist Russia.

She emigrated to the US when she was 7-years-old with her parents and older brother.

Kutcher also spoke out about the immigration ban during the opening of the SAG-AFTRA awards ceremony last night.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

He defended his comments on Twitter writing that he believes in protecting America’s borders but doing so in a “better way.”