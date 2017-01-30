TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Ashton Kutcher Speaks Out Against Donald Trump’s Ban, Says Wife Mila Kunis Was Refugee

January 30, 2017 12:17 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Ashton Kutcher, mila kunis

Ashton Kutcher is one of many celebrities who are not here for Donald Trump’s refugee ban.

He took to Twitter to air out his frustrations explaining that the executive order hits close to home.

“My wife came to this country on a refugee visa in the middle of the Cold War! My blood is boiling right now!” the actor wrote.

He later added,  “We have never been a nation built on fear. Compassion that is the root ethic of America. Our differences are fundamental 2R sustainability.”

Mila, who was born in the Ukranian City of Chernivsti, grew up in communist Russia.

She emigrated to the US when she was 7-years-old with her parents and older brother.

Kutcher also spoke out about the immigration ban during the opening of the SAG-AFTRA awards ceremony last night.

“Good evening, fellow SAG-AFTRA members, and everyone at home, and everyone in airports that belong in my America,” he said. “You are a part of the fabric of who we are. And we love you and we welcome you.”

He defended his comments on Twitter writing that he believes in protecting America’s borders but doing so in a “better way.”

 

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live