The NHL named 100 greatest players of all-time this weekend and a few of them are Chicago Blackhawks.

Making the cut are seven former players – Glenn Hall, Bobby Hull, Stan Mikita, Max Bentley, Denis Savard, Chris Chelios and Tony Esposito.

Current players Patrick Kane, Duncan Keith and Jonathan Toews were also included on the list.

When you’ve captained three Stanley Cup-winning teams, won a Conn Smythe Trophy and built a career on winning, you make the Top 100. #NHL100 pic.twitter.com/9VGFPAItQv — NHL (@NHL) January 28, 2017

