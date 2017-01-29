WATCH: Justin Bieber Get Checked in A Celeb Hockey Game

Yesterday afternoon Justin Bieber took part in the NHL AllStar Celebrity Shootout at the Staples Center in L.A.!

Besides 21 celebs and hockey pros having a friendly game of hockey (Does that exist? LOL) all the money raised went to Echoes of Hope, a nonprofit organization that helps foster kids.

So who played?

If you missed it YES that was Patrick Kane from the Blackhawks and Ross and Riker from R5, and Cuba Gooding Jr. in there!

So here’s the video of the Biebs getting checked:

He kept going which is good. And here’s what Cuba Gooding Jr said about him:

I was shocked at how good the kid can play. He really has nice skills, and he’s a real sweet kid, too.

So who won?

Team Gretzky beat Team Lemieux 5-3! *That was Justin’s team (along with Patrick Kane and Cuba Gooding Jr.)

Congrats guys!