TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: 2 Artists At The #1 Spot For 3rd Week In A Row!

January 29, 2017 11:10 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: b96 top 20 countdown, dance music, Em, most popular songs in chicago, pop music, rap music hip hop music, rock music, sex, sexy

There are 2 artists at the #1 spot for the 3rd week in a row!

Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:

20. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future

18. Water Under The Bridge – Adele

18 Love Me Now – John Legend

17. Rockabye – Clean Bandit

16. This Town – Niall Horan

15. Starboy – The Weeknd

14. Love On The Brain – Rihanna

13. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane

12. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld

11. Closer – The Chainsmokers

10. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber

9. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift

8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj

7. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd

6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes

5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5

4. Paris – The Chainsmokers

3. Scars To Your Beautiful

2. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran

  1. Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello

 

 

 

More from Nikki
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live