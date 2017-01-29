TOP 20 COUNTDOWN: 2 Artists At The #1 Spot For 3rd Week In A Row!

There are 2 artists at the #1 spot for the 3rd week in a row!
Tune in to B96 every Sunday 7-9am as Nikki counts down Chicago’s most popular songs on the radio. Here’s this week’s countdown:
20. Everyday – Ariana Grande & Future
18. Water Under The Bridge – Adele
18 Love Me Now – John Legend
17. Rockabye – Clean Bandit
16. This Town – Niall Horan
15. Starboy – The Weeknd
14. Love On The Brain – Rihanna
13. Black Beatles – Rae Sremmurd & Gucci Mane
12. Starving – Hailee Steinfeld
11. Closer – The Chainsmokers
10. Let Me Love You – DJ Snake & Justin Bieber
9. I Don’t Wanna Live Forever – Zayn & Taylor Swift
8. Side To Side – Ariana Grande & Nicki Minaj
7. I Feel It Coming – The Weeknd
6. Mercy – Shawn Mendes
5. Don’t Wanna Know – Maroon 5
4. Paris – The Chainsmokers
3. Scars To Your Beautiful
2. Shape Of You – Ed Sheeran
- Bad Things – Machine Gun Kelly & Camilia Cabello