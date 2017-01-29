Is Ed Sheeran A Copy Cat? Listen Here and Decide!

Yikes!

Ed Sheeran is being accused of being a copycat!

No formal charges have been made, but people are accusing Ed of “copying” his new song “Shape of You” to a song from 1988!

So take a listen to Ed’s song:

Ok now listen to this song by Tracy Chapman from 1988 called “Mountains O’ Things”:

Ok – I PERSONALLY think they sound nothing alike!

What do you think?

This isn’t the first time this has happened to Big Red!

In August 2016, his song “Thinking Out Loud” was accused of copying and Marvin Gaye’s “Let’s Get It On“.

In June, he was sued for $20 million for claims that his song “Photograph” was a copy of an XFactor written song called “Amazing”.

Neither of those cases has been settled.

I think Ed is safe on this one should it wind up in court.