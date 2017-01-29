TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Are Things Getting Serious with Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma?

January 29, 2017 2:58 PM By Rebecca Ortiz
Filed Under: Chateau Marmont, Hilary Duff, Instagram, instagram official, Matthew Koma, SAG, SAG party

Who knew right?

Hilary Duff divorced in 2014 and dated on-and-off since then…she even rang in the New Year a single gal…until now!

Matthew Koma and Hilary were spotted in the same places at the same time but kept tight lipped!

The 2 appeared together at a Screen Actors Guild party at Chateau Marmont last night and let the paps take pics of them on the red carpet: 

It’s not official until you post it on social media right?

Well this followed on Matthew’s Instagram he called it “Date Night”
:

I like them together!

Think they should make some music? Or not mix business with pleasure 😉

