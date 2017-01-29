Are Things Getting Serious with Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma?

Who knew right?
Hilary Duff divorced in 2014 and dated on-and-off since then…she even rang in the New Year a single gal…until now!
Matthew Koma and Hilary were spotted in the same places at the same time but kept tight lipped!
The 2 appeared together at a Screen Actors Guild party at Chateau Marmont last night and let the paps take pics of them on the red carpet:
It’s not official until you post it on social media right?
Well this followed on Matthew’s Instagram he called it “Date Night”
:
I like them together!
Think they should make some music? Or not mix business with pleasure 😉