Are Things Getting Serious with Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma?

Who knew right?

Hilary Duff divorced in 2014 and dated on-and-off since then…she even rang in the New Year a single gal…until now!

Matthew Koma and Hilary were spotted in the same places at the same time but kept tight lipped!

The 2 appeared together at a Screen Actors Guild party at Chateau Marmont last night and let the paps take pics of them on the red carpet:

It’s not official until you post it on social media right?

Well this followed on Matthew’s Instagram he called it “Date Night”

:

I like them together!

Think they should make some music? Or not mix business with pleasure 😉