[Watch] Selena Gomez Shares Her Hard Work And Trailer For Her First Netflix Series

Selena Gomez reveals the hard work behind her Netflix series #13ReasonsWhy with an extra long caption on Instagram stating, “This was the day I was nervous as hell going into @Netflix for the first time to talk about @13reasonswhy -my mom found this book in 2009 and worked her ass off to make it with me, guide me and tell this story authentically (the only reason, beside Jay this project was even made).”

The popstar made this posts moments after she shared the trailer to the series on her Instagram. This will be Selena’s first production as producer, the series will be up on March 31st.