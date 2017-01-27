TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Struggle To Get Out Of Bed In The Morning? You're More Intelligent, Study Says

January 27, 2017
Do you struggle to get out of bed in the morning?

Do you snooze your alarm 5 times before finally accepting your fate?

Do you dread the morning because you know you’re going to have to get up?

Well, that means your more intelligent, creative and happy.

A new study titled “Why Night Owls Are More Intelligent” revealed that being in control of when you go to sleep and wake up is a sign of intelligence.

The authors, Satoshi Kanazawa and Kaja Perina, explain that hitting the snooze button is actually a good thing because it means that you are ignoring the rules and acting on what your body needs instead.

This means, you are more likely to follow your ambitions and tackle problems.

Now that isn’t to say you should use the “sleep” excuse too frivolously.

According to the National Sleep Foundation, you should be getting between 7 to 9 hours of sleep.

So go ahead, get that beauty rest – it’s nothing to be ashamed of!

 

