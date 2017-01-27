Bon Voyage!

Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have taken their love to one of the most romantic cities – Italy!

E! News reports that the couple went to Florence where they strolled around the city hand-in-hand and dined at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.

The couple looked very smitten with each other in pictures:

Selena & Abel (The Weeknd) today ☺️💗 (We have HQs coming but we are too excited not to post!) #Selenators pic.twitter.com/5MH4BoOJgV — Selenagomezdaily (@selgomezdaily1) January 27, 2017

The lovebirds also visited the Accademia Gallery Museum to check out Michelangelo’s David.

They were also spotted shopping at Santo Spirito square.

Earlier this week, the two were spotted on a date at Dave and Buster’s in Los Angeles with French Montana and Jaden Smith.

