Bon Voyage!
Selena Gomez and The Weeknd have taken their love to one of the most romantic cities – Italy!
E! News reports that the couple went to Florence where they strolled around the city hand-in-hand and dined at Trattoria Borgo Antico for lunch.
The couple looked very smitten with each other in pictures:
The lovebirds also visited the Accademia Gallery Museum to check out Michelangelo’s David.
They were also spotted shopping at Santo Spirito square.
Earlier this week, the two were spotted on a date at Dave and Buster’s in Los Angeles with French Montana and Jaden Smith.
Is their relationship getting super serious?