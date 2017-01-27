TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

People Are Worried About Guacamole Prices After Trump Import Tax Announcement

January 27, 2017 1:41 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: guacamole, trump

NOT THE GUACAMOLE… we already pay extra for that man!

To pay for the U.S-Mexico border wall, President Donald Trump announced that he’s considering a bill that would impose a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico.

Of course people quickly realized that imports from Mexico included delicious guacamole, among other goodies.

They took to Twitter to lash out about the threat of having to pay more for food and drinks that they seriously cannot live without.

Seriously, how can you mess with taco Tuesday like that?

