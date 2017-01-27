People Are Worried About Guacamole Prices After Trump Import Tax Announcement

NOT THE GUACAMOLE… we already pay extra for that man!

To pay for the U.S-Mexico border wall, President Donald Trump announced that he’s considering a bill that would impose a 20% tax on all imports from Mexico.

Of course people quickly realized that imports from Mexico included delicious guacamole, among other goodies.

They took to Twitter to lash out about the threat of having to pay more for food and drinks that they seriously cannot live without.

Seriously, how can you mess with taco Tuesday like that?

Mess with the price of tequila and guacamole just before the Super Bowl and you've gone too far. — Lin Brehmer (@LinBrehmer) January 26, 2017

1. Mexico not paying for the wall

2. When y'all have to pay $10 for an avocado, our President added 20% tax from items shipped from Mexico😂 — Amoí B. (@AmoiBlake) January 27, 2017