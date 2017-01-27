Mr. Clean Channels ‘Magic Mike’ In New Steamy Super Bowl Commercial

Mr. Clean is getting dirty in a new Super Bowl commercial.

The household cleaner brand is adverting in the NFL championship game for the first time ever, so they had to make their commercial super memorable.

The steamy ad kicks off with a woman who is reluctantly cleaning her kitchen.

She gets in the mood when she sees a buff and seductive Mr. Clean – dancing like he just came off the Magic Mike stage- working the dirty floors and counters.

The tagline – “You gotta love a man who cleans.”

The spot was revealed ahead of the February 5 game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons.

Will this land on the list of best 2017 Super Bowl commercials?