TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Mischa Barton Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation

January 27, 2017 11:30 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: mischa barton

Mischa Barton has been voluntarily hospitalized following a violent outburst.

According to TMZ, her neighbors and a friend became concerned with her odd behavior.

Photos released by the site show Barton walking around the backyard of her West Hollywood home wearing a white dress shirt and a necktie. (See the pictures HERE)

Sources says he was yelling bizarre things, referring to her mother as a witch and saying her world was “shattering.”

The former O.C actress was voluntarily transported to a hospital after the L.A County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call.

This isn’t the first time Barton has displayed odd behaviors.

In 2009, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold by the LAPD after having a “freak out.

We hope she gets better soon!

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live