Mischa Barton Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation

Mischa Barton has been voluntarily hospitalized following a violent outburst.

According to TMZ, her neighbors and a friend became concerned with her odd behavior.

Photos released by the site show Barton walking around the backyard of her West Hollywood home wearing a white dress shirt and a necktie. (See the pictures HERE)

Sources says he was yelling bizarre things, referring to her mother as a witch and saying her world was “shattering.”

The former O.C actress was voluntarily transported to a hospital after the L.A County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call.

This isn’t the first time Barton has displayed odd behaviors.

In 2009, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold by the LAPD after having a “freak out.

We hope she gets better soon!