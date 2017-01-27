Mischa Barton Hospitalized For Mental Evaluation

Mischa Barton has been voluntarily hospitalized following a violent outburst.
According to TMZ, her neighbors and a friend became concerned with her odd behavior.
Photos released by the site show Barton walking around the backyard of her West Hollywood home wearing a white dress shirt and a necktie. (See the pictures HERE)
Sources says he was yelling bizarre things, referring to her mother as a witch and saying her world was “shattering.”
The former O.C actress was voluntarily transported to a hospital after the L.A County Sheriff’s Department responded to a disturbance call.
This isn’t the first time Barton has displayed odd behaviors.
In 2009, she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold by the LAPD after having a “freak out.
We hope she gets better soon!