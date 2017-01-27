TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

[Listen] #JShowJury: Parents, Do You Dislike Your Child’s SigFig?

January 27, 2017 7:30 AM By J Niice
Filed Under: couples, love, moving, relationships, romance, The J Show

The J Show

J Show Jury
Amelia and Bryan were going to reveal their decision on whose place they’re moving in to today! When we call Amelia she says they broke up because of Mom drama. Parents, have you ever not liked your child’s significant other?

Ameila and Bryan have been dating for about a year and they want to move in together! However, they can’t decide whose place they should call home. Ameila still lives in the same place she lived with her Ex-BF and Bryan lives in an in-law apartment in his mom’s basement! Whose place is best?

 

More from J Niice
