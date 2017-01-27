TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Elton John To Score “Devil Wears Prada” Musical

January 27, 2017 1:21 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Elton John, the devil wears prada

Devil Wears Prada musical is actually happening.

Even better – the magical Elton John will be writing the score for it.

“Re-imagining The Devil Wears Prada for the musical theatre is super exciting,” the 69-year-old music legend said in a press release. “I’m a huge fan of both the books and the feature film, and a huge aficionado of the fashion world. I can’t wait to sink my musical teeth into this hunk of popular culture.”

If you aren’t familiar with the 2003 bestseller by Lauren Weisberger or the 2006 film starring Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway, The Devil Wears Prade follows aspiring journalist Andy Sachs, who finds herself immersed in the world of Runway magazine (based on Vogure).

There she works under Miranda Priestly, inspired by real life Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

 

 

 

