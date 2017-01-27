TRENDING NOW:  | Nina Dobrev Returs to the Vampire Diaries | #TGIT Tonight | Taylor Swift Teases Vid

Camila Cabello’s First Solo Song Has Been Leaked & She Sounds Amazing

January 27, 2017 10:43 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Camila Cabello is work, work, working on her solo career.

Every since she left Fifth Harmony, she’s been teasing fans about what her solo career has in store.

Last year, we heard a brief snippet of her collaboration with Cashmere Cat and now the full length version seems to have been leaked on Youtube.

The Norwegian dance producer recently worked with Selena Gomez on the single “Trust Nobody.”

The single. which starts off mellow before dropping a heavier beat,  appears to be titled “Love Incredible” and it sounds well, incredible.

If this is any indication of what we can expect from Camila, we are 100% in!

 

 

