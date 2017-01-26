TGIT Is Finally Back – “Scandal,” “HTGAWM,” & “Grey’s Anatomy” Return Tonight

Today is the day you’ve been waiting for since May 12, 2016 – Scandal is back.

After an excruciatingly long hiatus, ABC is so ready for the return of TGIT: Thank God It’s Thursday aka the day to drink copious amounts of wine with permission from show runner Shonda Rhimes.

Last year, Scandal took a break to accommodate Kerry Washington’s pregnancy and suffered massive loss when it was replaced by freshman drama Notorious.

Try as it might to elicit the same type of love from fans as its predecessor, Notorious just couldn’t, flopping with less than half of the audience that usually tuned in at the 8pm hour and losing tons in ad revenue.

So obviously, ABC is ecstatic for Scandal’s return and has been doing everything in its power to make you aware YOUR SHOWS ARE FINALLY BACK ON. The night is finally legit again. Thursday’s never felt so good.

“The viewers are passionate about TGIT, so to be able to get the night back intact is so thrilling,” said evp of marketing and CMO at ABC Entertainment Marla Provencio, who launched TGIT in 2014. “Obviously Scandal has been off for a long, long time, so we wanted to create that anticipation and that excitement, and to see those three powerful women.”

Since we’ve had about 8 months of hiatus, we put together a BRIEF refresher for you, which also includes a catch-up on HTGAWM and Grey’s!

Scandal

Scandal left off with Mellie and Jake becoming running mates against Francisco Vargas and Cyrus. Olivia is still running Mellie’s presidential campaign and like a puppet, blackmailed Jake into becoming the VP. Of course the strings are being pulled by Rowan, her father and commander of B6-13. Oh and Jake is married to Vanessa, who has no clue he’s been using her. Meanwhile, Fitz is just living out the rest of his presidency. The season picks up with election night and that will be a huge factor into which direction the show will take. Just know, it will be explosive.

How To Get Away With Murder

How To Get Away With Murder left off with one a huge cliffhangers – WES died. Sorry for the spoilers! Other key moments included Laurel being pregnant, Frank and Bonnie hooking up and Annalise getting arrested.

Grey’s Anatomy

Where do we even begin? Jo finally came clean to Alex about her abusive husband and he decided to take the plea deal in DeLuca’s assault case. But then Meredith called him begging him not to leave her. Bailey told Richard that Eliza would be managing the program, much to his dismay. And Maggie motivated Jackson to rally the hospital so that they protest the change.

ABC emphasized that Scandal will only return for 16 episodes at this time, down from the usual 22 count.

See you at 7pm on ABC… and don’t forget the popcorn!