Taylor Swift Teases ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

By Hayden Wright
Taylor Swift’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a collaboration with Zayn Malik. On Instagram, the star teased a first look at the song’s music video, sporting 50 shades of red.
Swift simply captioned the photo “Coming soon…” so we may see a video for the track by week’s end. The 1989 hitmaker is a canny promoter of music videos — her “Bad Blood” teasers dropped over weeks and introduced various characters and cameos in drips. For “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Taylor’s apparently taking a more minimalist approach.
She later shared a second teaser, this time, featuring Zayn.
It looks like Zayn’s arriving at the hotel they reportedly trashed to film the vid.
Check it out! The video drops at MIDNIGHT tonight!
