TRENDING NOW:  | "A Walk To Remember" Turns 15! | Bruno Mars Performing at GRAMMYs |

Taylor Swift Teases ‘I Don’t Wanna Live Forever’ Video

The duet's video is fifty shades of red. January 26, 2017 9:04 AM
Filed Under: Taylor Swift, Zayn Malik

By Hayden Wright

Taylor Swift’s contribution to the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack is “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” a collaboration with Zayn Malik. On Instagram, the star teased a first look at the song’s music video, sporting 50 shades of red.

Coming soon... #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker

A photo posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Related: Watch a Seven Year Old Filipina Nail Taylor Swift Impersonation

Swift simply captioned the photo “Coming soon…” so we may see a video for the track by week’s end. The 1989 hitmaker is a canny promoter of music videos — her “Bad Blood” teasers dropped over weeks and introduced various characters and cameos in drips. For “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever,” Taylor’s apparently taking a more minimalist approach.

She later shared a second teaser, this time, featuring Zayn.

It looks like Zayn’s arriving at the hotel they reportedly trashed to film the vid.

Check it out! The video drops at MIDNIGHT tonight!

Video tomorrow night midnight est #idontwannaliveforever #fiftyshadesdarker

A video posted by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) on

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live