Taco Bell’s Spicy Fried Chicken Shell Chalupa Is Here!

January 26, 2017 12:22 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Taco Bell

The highly anticipated Naked Chicken Chalupa made its debut nationwide today.

This is Taco Bell’s first shell made entirely of marinated all-white meat chicken.

Instead of a tortilla shell, the fresh shredded lettuce, diced ripe tomatoes, cheddar cheese and creamy avocado ranch are wrapped in fried chicken. In other words, it’s like a salad turned into a sandwich.

Taco Bell took the route of trolling themselves in a series of ads featuring  “The Council For Eating Fried Chicken The Same Way You Always Have” to promote their new menu item.

The fictional council is modeled after propaganda PSAs from the ’50s, except their warning about the chalupa rebellion instead of dangers of sex, drugs and rock n roll.

To keep with the theme, the first celebration of the Naked Chicken Chalupa took place at an Underground Speakeasy in NYC. Those wanting to find a way in had to make reservations via a chalupa hotline to preview the item before it’s nationwide launch.

The two day pop up received about 1,000 reservations.

The Chalupa is currently available for $2.99 or in a $5 box with the following items:  Doritos® Locos Taco, Crunchy Taco and Medium Drink.

Sure, the shell-less dish is very innovative (and antibiotic free!) but is it really THAT out there for a fast food joint that’s home to the Doritos Locos Tacos? I don’t think so.

Will you give it a try?

 

 

