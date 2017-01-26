She’s back baby!

After months of will she or won’t she, E! News confirms that Nina Dobrev will in fact be back for the series finale of The Vampire Diaries.

Delena fans everywhere are jumping for joy now.

Nina made the announcement herself on Instagram, posting a picture of the series finale script.

“I know it’s Thursday, but this is not a TBT,” she wrote, adding the hashtags, “#BackOnSet #TVDForever.”

As a longtime TVD fan, you have NO IDEA how happy this makes me.

The photo reveals the finale of the episode will be titled “I Was Feeling Epic.”

Saying goodbye to Mystic Falls will have me feeling some type of way, but I’m sure it won’t be epic.

Co-creators Julie Plec and Kevin Williamson released a statement sharing their excitement.

“I’m thrilled to bring this show to an end the way we always intended – with Nina back to help us say goodbye,” Plec said.Williamson added, “I’m so excited to have Nina back to ensure our farewell episode is truly epic!”

During all of season 7, Elena has been under a “sleeping curse” and connected to Bonnie. If Bonnie dies, she wakes up, but they can’t both be awake at the same time.

So with Elena returning, either the gang figures out a way to break the bond formed by Kai or our favorite witch Bonnie is no longer alive… and we really hope that isn’t the case.

Elena has been “present” during the season through flashbacks, mostly from her BF Damon. Will she forgive him for all the evil things he’s done since she’s been “dead”?

The series finale will air on Friday, March 10 on the CW!