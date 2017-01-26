TRENDING NOW:  | "A Walk To Remember" Turns 15! | Bruno Mars Performing at GRAMMYs |

Heinz Petitioning To Make Monday After Super Bowl a Holiday

January 26, 2017 11:39 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: heinz, smunday, Super Bowl

Uhhh, we can get down with this!

Heinz, them makers of ketchup you’re always eating, have announced that their employees will be able to take the day off on Monday after the Super Bowl.

But that’s not all…. they want EVERYONE, not just their employees, to have a day off.

“We are trying to rally people around the idea that the day after the big game should really be a day to celebrate,” Nicole Kulwicki, head of Heinz brands, told USA TODAY Sports. “And in fact it should be a national holiday, which we have lovingly named ‘Smunday.’ ”

The company wants supporters to sign a petition at www.smunday.org.

If it gets the required 100,000 signatures, they’ll send it to Congress.

Heinz backed up their petition with actually evidence, claiming that approximately 16 million people call in sick the day after the Super Bowl.

I don’t blame them… after I stuff my face with wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and wash it down with beer, I’m really not in the mood to wake up on a Monday morning either.

“The Monday after the game is one of the worst days of the year,” Kulwicki says. “Nobody wants to go to work the day after.”

Agreed.

Do you think Heinz will be able to achieve their goal?

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App
PHOTOS: Walk the Moon Performs At B96!

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live