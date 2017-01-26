Heinz Petitioning To Make Monday After Super Bowl a Holiday

Uhhh, we can get down with this!

Heinz, them makers of ketchup you’re always eating, have announced that their employees will be able to take the day off on Monday after the Super Bowl.

But that’s not all…. they want EVERYONE, not just their employees, to have a day off.

“We are trying to rally people around the idea that the day after the big game should really be a day to celebrate,” Nicole Kulwicki, head of Heinz brands, told USA TODAY Sports. “And in fact it should be a national holiday, which we have lovingly named ‘Smunday.’ ”

The company wants supporters to sign a petition at www.smunday.org.

If it gets the required 100,000 signatures, they’ll send it to Congress.

Heinz backed up their petition with actually evidence, claiming that approximately 16 million people call in sick the day after the Super Bowl.

I don’t blame them… after I stuff my face with wings, onion rings, mozzarella sticks and wash it down with beer, I’m really not in the mood to wake up on a Monday morning either.

“The Monday after the game is one of the worst days of the year,” Kulwicki says. “Nobody wants to go to work the day after.”

Agreed.

Do you think Heinz will be able to achieve their goal?