TRENDING NOW:  | "A Walk To Remember" Turns 15! | Bruno Mars Performing at GRAMMYs |

Everything Leaving Netflix In February

January 26, 2017 11:42 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Netflix

While there’s plenty of excellent new titles coming to Netflix this February, the list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in February also contains some solid content.

Take a look below to see what’s leaving Netflix in February.

Feb. 1

“A.C.O.D.”
”An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”
”An Inconvenient Truth”
”Ashby”
”Black Hawk Down”
”Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”
”Bratz: Super Babyz”
”Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure Clerks”
”Elizabeth”
”Extract”
”Failure to Launch”
”Frida”
”Girls Just Want to Have Fun”
”Jackass 2.5”
”Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School Last Holiday”
”Mission Impossible: III”
”Sahara”
”Save the Last Dance”
”Serving Sara”
”Star Trek: Nemesis”
”The Kite Runner”
“The Machinist”
”The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”
“There Will Be Blood”
”Trainspotting”
”What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”

Feb. 7

“Justin Bieber’s Believe”

Feb. 12

“Grounded for Life” (Seasons 1 to 5)

Feb. 13

“Scary Movie 5”
“The Nut Job”

See the full list HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live