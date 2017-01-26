Everything Leaving Netflix In February

While there’s plenty of excellent new titles coming to Netflix this February, the list of movies and shows leaving Netflix in February also contains some solid content.
Take a look below to see what’s leaving Netflix in February.
Feb. 1
“A.C.O.D.”
”An American Girl: Saige Paints the Sky”
”An Inconvenient Truth”
”Ashby”
”Black Hawk Down”
”Bratz: Babyz: The Movie”
”Bratz: Super Babyz”
”Charlotte’s Web 2: Wilbur’s Great Adventure Clerks”
”Elizabeth”
”Extract”
”Failure to Launch”
”Frida”
”Girls Just Want to Have Fun”
”Jackass 2.5”
”Lalaloopsy Girls: Welcome to L.A.L.A. Prep School Last Holiday”
”Mission Impossible: III”
”Sahara”
”Save the Last Dance”
”Serving Sara”
”Star Trek: Nemesis”
”The Kite Runner”
“The Machinist”
”The Original Latin Kings of Comedy”
“There Will Be Blood”
”Trainspotting”
”What’s Eating Gilbert Grape”
Feb. 7
“Justin Bieber’s Believe”
Feb. 12
“Grounded for Life” (Seasons 1 to 5)
Feb. 13
“Scary Movie 5”
“The Nut Job”
