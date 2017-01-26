TRENDING NOW:  | "A Walk To Remember" Turns 15! | Bruno Mars Performing at GRAMMYs |

Did Niall Horan Just Confirm That Liam Payne Is Going To Be a Father?

January 26, 2017 11:27 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Liam Payne, Niall Horan

I think we just got all the confirmation we needed that Liam Payne is going to be a daddy!

Last year, we reported that Cheryl was expecting her first baby.

We assumed it was with her 23-year-old boyfriend and former One Direction crooner Liam Payne, but neither of them ever commented or confirmed.

But the writing was all there.

Even Liam’s sister once addressed the news on Twitter stating, “Bump or no bump, announced or not, it’s completely up to my brother and Cheryl what parts of their private lives they choose to share and when.”

However it seems like Liam’s bandmate Niall never got the memo.

During an interview with The Daily Star, he was so excited for his friend that he basically confirmed it for them.

Niall said: “Liam hasn’t said he nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life,” adding, “He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.”

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get The App

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live