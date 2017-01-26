Did Niall Horan Just Confirm That Liam Payne Is Going To Be a Father?

I think we just got all the confirmation we needed that Liam Payne is going to be a daddy!

Last year, we reported that Cheryl was expecting her first baby.

We assumed it was with her 23-year-old boyfriend and former One Direction crooner Liam Payne, but neither of them ever commented or confirmed.

But the writing was all there.

Even Liam’s sister once addressed the news on Twitter stating, “Bump or no bump, announced or not, it’s completely up to my brother and Cheryl what parts of their private lives they choose to share and when.”

However it seems like Liam’s bandmate Niall never got the memo.

During an interview with The Daily Star, he was so excited for his friend that he basically confirmed it for them.

Niall said: “Liam hasn’t said he nervous but I’m sure he is. I bet he can’t wait as well. It is a very exciting thing in your life,” adding, “He’s great and she’s lovely, it will be a lovely child.”