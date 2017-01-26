Cubs Stud Javy Baez Getting His Own Street Named After Him In Chicago

Soon kids in Chicago’s Humboldt Park neighborhood will be hanging out on “Javier Baez Way.”

The City Council approved an ordinance to honor the Chicago Cubs player with a street named after him.

The ordinance was introduced last fall by 26th Ward Alderman Robert Maldonando.

“Javier ‘Javy’ Baez Way” will stretch along West Luis Munoz Marin Drive from Sacramento Avenue to Division Street, along the baseball field in Humboldt Park.

It only makes sense that Baez is honored by the Puerto Rican community, since he hails from Puerto Rico.

No date has been set for the naming.

Last year, 36th Ward Alderman Gilbert Villegas proposed an “Honorary Gina Rodriguez Way” in the 2300 block of Keating Ave, where Jane the Virgin star Gina Rodrigues grew up.

No word on whether that ordinance got approved or when it will happen.