Common Has a Few Words For The People of Chicago After Trump’s “Feds” Comment

January 26, 2017 10:18 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Common, Donald Trump

Common is not interested in what President Donald Trump has to say about his hometown of Chicago.

The Chicago native was at LAX on Wednesday when reporters asked him what he thought about Trump’s comment about sending feds to curb violence in the city.

In case you didn’t see it, Trump tweeted, “If Chicago doesn’t fix the horrible “carnage” going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds!”

Common explained that “we have to take care of our own” and there’s already a ton of people in the community organizing and taking care of things.

He also added that we need the state and local police to get involved adding he’s not “focused on the President, he’s focused on the people of the city and how we can do it.”

When asked if he thought sending feds would end badly, he responded “you think.”

 

