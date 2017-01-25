Video Of Melania Trump Looking Terrified of Donald Prompts #FreeMelania Hashtag

A video showing Melania Trump looking terrified and over it has taken the internet by storm.

The video, from the Inauguration, shows Donald turning around to speak to his wife.

Melania smiles at her husband but the minute he turns back around, her faces completely falls.

What did he say to her?

Check it out:

The video sparked the #FreeMelania hashtag.

It really feels like he is holding her hostage. #freemelania https://t.co/bERPMPPHKn — Eric Kristiansen (@EricKristiansn) January 24, 2017

Some users claimed it looked like Donald was holding her “hostage.”

Others said they are willing to save her and posted a meme with a note that reads “help me” in the Tiffany Box she handed to former First Lady Michelle Obama.

