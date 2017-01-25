The 13-Year-Old Girl From The Viral “How Bout Dah” Meme Got Beat-up In the Streets

Oh they sure caught her outside.

You may have seen the 13-year-old who appeared on Dr. Phil and became an internet sensation, with hundreds of meme’s using her catchphrase, “Catch me outside, how bout dah.”

When she appeared on the show, she explained that she was raised by the streets and threatened to fight her mom.

Someone decided to teach her a lesson and gave her a beating outside.

A video was posted online followed by a message from her claiming “you don’t win every fight.”

Watch the intense video below – beware: strong language!

Here’s the original video: