McDonald’s In Hong Kong Reveals Oreo-Inspired Menu

You thought the Oreo McFlurry was delicious? Wait till you see all the new Oreo-inspired goodies they just added to the menu!
For a limited time, the McDonald’s in Hong Kong (see I told you we never get anything good in the US) added various treats created with Oreo Thins.
They have Iced Orecoccino:
An Oreo Tiramisu Latte:
And Oreo Tiramisu:
– 🔺Mc Café 🍮Oreo Tiramisu💲27.5 – #OreoTiramisu 每層都有極重咖啡味既餅底，仲有三層😍 每一啖都由頂食到底咁就食哂成個tiramisu既味😋 但奶&芝士味略嫌太重遮左oreo既味🤔 整體仲要係mccafe既新menu黎講算好唔錯 – 📍各Mc Café分店
And lastly, a Chocolate Cheese Tart: