Madonna is Not Trying to Adopt More Children from Malawi

By Amanda Wicks

Madonna has denied that she traveled to Malawi to adopt more children.

Related: Texas Radio Station Bans Madonna Over Trump Comments

Rumors circulated that Madonna wanted to adopt again a spokesman for Lilongwe high court told the Agence France-Presse news agency that it was considering adoption papers she had submitted.

Madonna issued a statement through her publicist, denying the report. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with [charity] Raising Malawi, and then heading home,” she told The Guardian. “The rumours of an adoption process are untrue.” Madonna’s charity Raising Malawi is building the country’s first pediatric hospital.

In addition to her two biological children, Lourdes Leon and Rocco Ritchie, Madonna has two adopted children from Malawi. She adopted the first child, David Banda, in 2006 and later adopted a second, Mercy James, in 2009. But those would turn out to be controversial, especially when it was discovered that both children still had living relatives. Banda’s father said he regretted giving up his son and hadn’t fully understood the adoption terms.