Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki Perform ‘Just Hold On’ on Late Night

By Hayden Wright
Louis Tomlinson and Steve Aoki made the U.S. debut of their song “Just Hold On” on The Tonight Show and the set was lit, as the kids say.
Tomlinson and Aoki brought their EDM-tinged pop track to Jimmy Fallon’s studio with strobe lights and synthesizers. The appearance marks Tomlinson’s return to America as a solo act, following the disbandment of One Direction last year.
Watch Tomlinson and Aoki’s set here:
