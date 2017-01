We’ve been waiting for a while to hear the rumored collaboration between Selena Gomez and U.K artist Jax Jones.

Turns out, the rumors are true because a teaser of their possible song “This Is Real” leaked online.

Sure it’s less than 10 seconds but it sounds SO GOOD!

SOCORRO! Trecho da colaboração de Selena com o Dj @jaxjones. Estamos no chão com "This Is Real"! A video posted by Selena Gomez Brasil (@selenagomezbr) on Jan 23, 2017 at 4:17pm PST

We can’t wait till this becomes a single!