Javier Baez Visited a Children’s Hospital & It Was Adorable

Cubs player Javier Baez visited a children’s hospital in his hometown of Puerto Rico yesterday.

Baez visited patients in the oncology and intensive care unit at the San Jorge Hospital, stopping by to chat with them and take pictures.

One of the girls was heartbroken because she missed Game 7 of the World Series.

A video posted by the hospital wrote,

“Samantha missed the last game in which her favorite player, Javy Baez, won the championship with the Chicago Cubs. What I didn’t know was that he would visit her room. Her face of excitement was worth a million.”

Thanks for being such a great dude Javy and good luck at Spring Training in Arizona!