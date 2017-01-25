Ariana Grande Posts Old Pics to Wish Brother Frankie Happy Birthday

She called him a "bundle of sparkles and bright beautiful energy." January 25, 2017 7:31 AM
By Robyn Collins

Ariana Grande posted some sweet birthday pics for her older brother Frankie Grande to celebrate his 24th birthday (Jan. 24). She went back to the family photo albums to find the aged snapshots.

Her message to her bro: “Happy birthday to a bundle of sparkles and bright, beautiful energy.”

Frankie, a former Big Brother star, is seen smiling and holding Ariana as a baby, kissing her as a toddler, and scaring the neighborhood with her as a little kid. She was the princess, he was the monster.

