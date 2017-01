This is impressive.

The worldwide Women’s March that took place over the weekend is being hailed as one of the LARGEST single day demonstration in history.

Thousands of women worldwide flocked the streets in support of women’s rights.

History was also made in Chicago, with the rally believe to be the the LARGEST in the city’s history.

Approximately 250,000 people attended causing organizers to cancel the march and turn it into a massive rally.

Surprisingly, there were no arrests reported.