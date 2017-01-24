Sabrina Carpenter Shares Incredible Mashup of Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and TLC’s “No Scrubs”

January 24, 2017 11:57 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Ed Sheeran, sabrina carpenter

You’re probably still sad about Disney’s Girl Meets World getting canceled but this new video from Sabrina Carpenter will definitely make your day.

The actress showed off some more of her singing chops in a video posted to Twitter.

In the short acoustic video, she sings Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and mashes it with TLC’s “No Scrubs.”

It is the best thing we’ve heard!

This isn’t the first time Carpenter showed off her pipes. In 2015, she performed her own version of Adele’s “Hello.”

Check that out below:

 

