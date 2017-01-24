Olive Garden Announces Return on “All You Can Eat” Promotion

Guess what’s back… back again!

Olive Garden’s “All You Can Eat” deal has made its glorious return!

The restaurant chain revealed its “never ending” portions promotion on Monday.

This new deal differs a bit from the previous offers where customers paid $100 for unlimited pasta bowls, soft drinks, salad and breadsticks for a seven week period.

Customers pay $11.99 and indulge in as much pasta as physically possible in one sitting.

Pasa options include spaghetti with meat sauce, fettuccine alfredo, lasagna classic, chicken alfredo and chicken parmigiana.

Some dishes vary in price and go up to $17.99.

Unlimited soup, breadsticks and drinks are also included in the deal, which expires March 6th!

Whatcha waiting for RUN don’t walk to Olive Garden!