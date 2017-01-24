“OITNB” Actress Laura Prepon Pregnant With Her First Child

Laura Prepon is going to be a mom!

The Orange is the New Black actress is expecting her first child with fiancé Ben Foster, according to People.

The news comes just a day after they both attended a party at the Sundance Film Festival.

A source said, “Ben seemed really protective and kept very close to Laura the entire night. He was holding on to her arm as they walked in and kept by her side during the dinner.”

The onlooker added: “Neither of them got up much to mingle. They definitely enjoyed dinner. I noticed she finished her plate.”

The couple got engaged in October.

Maybe Prepon can get some parenting tips for former That 70’s Show co-stars Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, who welcomed their second child together in December.