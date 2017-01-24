Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special?!? Okay, I cannot wait to watch that!
*Cues: ‘How Can We Be Lovers’*
Other gems coming to Netflix in February: Finding Dory, Magic Mike, andTwilight!
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February, enjoy!
* titles are available for download.
Feb. 1
Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks*
Babe*
Babe: Pig in the City*
Balto 2: Wolf Quest*
Balto 3: Wings of Change*
Contact
Corpse Bride
Disney’s Finding Dory
Eleven P.M.
From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story*
Gun Runners
Hell-Bound Train
Hot Biskits
I am Sun Mu*
Invincible
Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1-4*
Magic Mike
Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1*
Mother with a Gun
Paris Is Burning*
Project X
Silver Streak
The Blair With Project*
The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe
The Five Heartbeats
The Furchester Hotel: Seasons 1-2
The Girl from Chicago
The Longest Day
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Twilight*
Women in Gold
Feb. 2
American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson
Frequency: Season 1
Feb. 3
Daniel Sosa: Sosafado*
Imperial Dreams*
Santa Clarita Diet*
Feb. 4
Superbad*
Feb. 5
Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It
Los Herederos
Feb. 6
Girls Lost*
Me, Myself and Her*