Everything Coming To Netflix In February

January 24, 2017 11:35 AM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Netflix

Michael Bolton’s Big, Sexy Valentine’s Day Special?!? Okay, I cannot wait to watch that!

*Cues: ‘How Can We Be Lovers’*

Other gems coming to Netflix in February: Finding Dory, Magic Mike, andTwilight! 

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in February, enjoy!

titles are available for download.

Feb. 1

Ashley Madison: Sex, Lies and Cyber Attacks*

Babe*

Babe: Pig in the City*

Balto 2: Wolf Quest*

Balto 3: Wings of Change*

Contact

Corpse Bride

Disney’s Finding Dory

Eleven P.M.

From This Day Forward: A Trans Love Story*

Gun Runners

Hell-Bound Train

Hot Biskits

I am Sun Mu*

Invincible

Les Beaux Malaises: Seasons 1-4*

Magic Mike

Masha’s Spooky Stories: Season 1*

Mother with a Gun

Paris Is Burning*

Project X

Silver Streak

The Blair With Project*

The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe

The Five Heartbeats

The Furchester Hotel:  Seasons 1-2

The Girl from Chicago

The Longest Day

The Nightmare Before Christmas

Twilight*

Women in Gold

Feb. 2

American Crime Story: The People v. O.J. Simpson

Frequency: Season 1

Feb. 3

Daniel Sosa: Sosafado*

Imperial Dreams*

Santa Clarita Diet*

Feb. 4

Superbad*

Feb. 5

Elvira I Will Give You My Life but I’m Using It

Los Herederos

Feb. 6

Girls Lost*

Me, Myself and Her*

 

See the full list HERE!

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live