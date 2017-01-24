Chicago’s Field Museum Inviting Families With Kids To Spend The Night

January 24, 2017 10:41 AM By Nikki
Filed Under: and workshops, Chicago, children, dinosaurs, dozin with the dinos, families, family fun, kids, kids activities, sleepover, stay the night at the field museum, the field museum

How cool…a sleepover with the dinosaurs!! The Field Museum is inviting families with kids to spend the night!

They invite children ages 6 to 12 to sleep over with their family or chaperone on 10 different dates in 2017.  It’s called Dozin with the Dinos and it will be an experience your kids will remember forever.

There will be evening activity workshops like dissecting owl pellets and getting to know live insects from different parts of the world. Kids should bring a flashlight for the self-guided, lights-out tour of their favorite exhibits. At the end of the evening, your child will jump in their sleeping bag inside one of the Field Museum’s exhibitions.

Get tickets HERE.

