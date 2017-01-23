WATCH: The First Trailer For The Britney Spears Lifetime Biopic Is Here

January 23, 2017 4:47 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Britney Spears

It’s “supposed to be” Britney b*tch!

The first trailer for Lifetime’s upcoming Britney Spears biopic, Britney Ever After, is finally here and it isn’t half as bad as we all thought it would be.

Natasha Bassett gives us her best impression of the pop star, also mimicking her Southern accent as the screen flashes through some of Britney’s most memorable moments – both high and low.

The preview tries to hide her face for the most part and shows angles where she definitely does resemble Brit Brit.

We see Britney taking the stage, being swarmed by paparazzi, marrying Kevin Federline and yes, even shaving her head.

The biopic will follow Britney’s childhood in Louisiana through her journey into the Mickey Mouse Club and all the way to the present day.

Lifetime did not get an okay from Britney or her camp but you know that won’t stop you from watching it.

It doesn’t matter how bad it is if you’re a Britney fan, you’ll be glued to the TV on February 18th! 

 

 

