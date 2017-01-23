The Weeknd Subtly Jabs Justin Bieber Over ‘Wack’ Insult

January 23, 2017 1:14 PM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, the weeknd

By Amanda Wicks

The Weeknd subtly responded to Justin Bieber’s “wack” comment on Twitter today (January 23rd).

Over the weekend, TMZ‘s cameras asked Bieber’s opinion on The Weeknd’s songs and he said he couldn’t listen to any of it because “That s—‘s wack.” The Weeknd didn’t need to say much in response. He simply tweeted, “They all gorgeous,” along with a star emoji. He is, after all, a starboy.

Of course, Biebs’ initial criticism may have had less to do with The Weeknd’s tunes and more to do with the fact that the Canadian pop star is dating Bieber’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez.

