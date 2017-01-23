PICS: All The Celebrities That Attended The Women’s March

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Ashley Judd attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Janelle Monae speaks onstage the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: America Ferrera speaks onstage at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Scarlett Johansson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Alicia Keys speaks onstage at the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Maxwell performs onstage during the rally at the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Madonna performs onstage during the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 21: Emma Watson attends the Women’s March on Washington on January 21, 2017 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Singer Kesha attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Jessica Biel attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress/singer Vanessa Hudgens attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actors Tracee Ellis Ross (L) and Yara Shahidi attend the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Singer Miley Cyrus attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Musician The Edge (L) and Juliette Lewis perform onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Kerry Washington speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Laverne Cox speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Natalie Portman speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Jane Fonda (L) and actor James Franco attend the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
PARK CITY, UT – JANUARY 21: Charlize Theron attends the Women’s March on Main Street Park City on January 21, 2017 in Park City, Utah. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Jane Fonda attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Jamie Lee Curtis speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Singer Regina Spektor performs onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Kym Whitley attends the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Actress Barbra Streisand speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
LOS ANGELES, CA – JANUARY 21: Musician Demi Lovato speaks onstage at the women’s march in Los Angeles on January 21, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images)
