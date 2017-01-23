PIC: Ryan Gosling’s New Wax Figure Is SOOOOO CREEPY!

January 23, 2017 3:58 PM
Filed Under: Madam Tussauds, Ryan Gosling

Ryan Gosling is one of the best looking men in Hollywood but you wouldn’t think that by looking at his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds!

The Madame Tussaud’s in Berlin unveiled the La La Land star’s waxy figure and quite frankly, it’s a bit CREEPY.

The figure bears a slight resemblance to the actor but there’s just something off about it – his nose, or his eyebrows maybe?

BERLIN, GERMANY - JANUARY 23: Ryan Gosling wax figure during the Ryan Gosling Wax Figure Unveiling At Madame Tussauds on January 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY – JANUARY 23: Ryan Gosling wax figure during the Ryan Gosling Wax Figure Unveiling At Madame Tussauds on January 23, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. (Photo by Tristar Media/Getty Images)

 

 

Gosling has a wax figure in London that was unveiled in 2014 and that one looks SO MUCH BETTER.

LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 23: Madame Tussauds unveil their new Ryan Gosling wax figure at Madame Tussauds on July 23, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND – JULY 23: Madame Tussauds unveil their new Ryan Gosling wax figure at Madame Tussauds on July 23, 2014 in London, England. (Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images)

 

We can’t pinpoint exactly what it is but I feel like he doesn’t deserve this at all!

