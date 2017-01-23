PIC: Ryan Gosling’s New Wax Figure Is SOOOOO CREEPY!

Ryan Gosling is one of the best looking men in Hollywood but you wouldn’t think that by looking at his new wax figure at Madame Tussauds!

The Madame Tussaud’s in Berlin unveiled the La La Land star’s waxy figure and quite frankly, it’s a bit CREEPY.

The figure bears a slight resemblance to the actor but there’s just something off about it – his nose, or his eyebrows maybe?

Gosling has a wax figure in London that was unveiled in 2014 and that one looks SO MUCH BETTER.

We can’t pinpoint exactly what it is but I feel like he doesn’t deserve this at all!