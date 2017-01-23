[Pic] Lily Collins Opens Up About Eating Disorder With New Movie Role

Lily Collins opens up about her eating disorders from the past as she promotes her new movie “To The Bone.” According to E! News, Lily wrote a book where she touched the topic of body image as an actress. Lily expressed that “This was definitely a more dramatic role for me. I suffered with eating disorders when I was a teenager as well.” The star later posted how relieved she was for sharing her story and happy she’s in a better place.
