“Once Upon a Time” Is Gearing Up For A Spring Musical Episode

Once upon a musical!

After six seasons, Once Upon a Time is gearing up for their first ever musical episode.

TVLine reports that the episode will air sometime in the spring.

No word on which characters would possibly be involved but based on the storybooks, there’s plenty to choose from.

Elsa making a guest appearance to sing “Let It Go,” Jasmine and Aladdin teaming up for “A Whole New World,” Belle singing “Be Our Guest” to her newborn baby?

Lead actress Jennifer Morrison, who plays Emma Swan, told E! back in 2011 that she thinks there’s a lot of musically talented cast members.

“Josh Dallas, Ginny Goodwin, me…. I don’t know if Robert Carlyle sings; he probably does. I feel like we have a lot of musically inclined people in the cast. We’ll see!” she said.

Plus, we’ve never actually heard the dwarfs sing “High Ho” and that’s quite a shame.

An ABC spokesperson declined to comment on the reports.

Until then, we’re patiently waiting for The Cw’s Supergirl/The Flash musical crossover. Yes, that’s really happening on March 20-21.