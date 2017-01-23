Happy Monday Star Wars fans!

The highly anticipated follow-up to Star Wars: The Force Awakens got an official title and release date today.

The next chapter aka Star Wars: Episode VIII will be titled Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The film will hit theaters Dec. 15, 2017.

The official Star Wars Facebook page posted the announcement writing, “It’s official. STAR WARS: THE LAST JEDI is the next chapter of the Skywalker saga. This December. #TheLastJedi.”

The film will pick up right where The Force Awakens left off. Carrie Fisher, who passed away in 2016, is slated to return as Princess Leia