Luke Bryan makes his Big Game debut by announcing he will sing the Nation Anthem! The Big Game on Feb. 5th is right around the corner. Lady Gaga has been amping us up for her big Half Time Show performance. Gaga was last year’s National Anthem singer as well, Will Luke be next for a Half Time Show?
Luke Bryan Set To Sing The National Anthem At The Big Game!January 23, 2017 8:00 AM
Musician Luke Bryan perfroms onstage during the 58th Annual Grammy music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ ROBYN BECK / AFP / ROBYN BECK (Photo credit should read ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images)