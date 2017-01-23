Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Baby Freddie’s 1st Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Happy FIRST birthday Freddie!

Louis Tomlinson’s son is getting bigger by the day – this weekend, he turned the big 1!

Proud papa Louis reunited with ex Briana Jungwirth for the celebration.

Jungwrith posted a video of the former One Direction crooner and Freddie looking at the white frosted cake.

Special first birthday 🙂 A video posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:06pm PST

She also posted a close up of the cake, which read “Happy Birthday Freddie.”

ONE A photo posted by Briana Jungwirth (@brianasrealaccount) on Jan 21, 2017 at 8:16pm PST

Louis took to Twitter to thank all the fans that wished his baby boy a happy birthday.

“Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!” he wrote.

