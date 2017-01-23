Louis Tomlinson Celebrates Baby Freddie’s 1st Birthday With Ex Briana Jungwirth

Happy FIRST birthday Freddie!
Louis Tomlinson’s son is getting bigger by the day – this weekend, he turned the big 1!
Proud papa Louis reunited with ex Briana Jungwirth for the celebration.
Jungwrith posted a video of the former One Direction crooner and Freddie looking at the white frosted cake.
She also posted a close up of the cake, which read “Happy Birthday Freddie.”
Louis took to Twitter to thank all the fans that wished his baby boy a happy birthday.
“Had a special day today with my birthday boy. Thanks for all the lovely messages!” he wrote.
