Iggy Azalea Has a New BF! See Who She Was Spotted Making Out With

Iggy Azalea enjoyed a nice vacation in Cabo San Lucs with her new squeeze LJay Currie!

The rapper and the music producer were spotted making out multiple times throughout their stay.

A source told US Weekly, “They flew in together on a private jet for a friend’s birthday. They have been all over each other with major PDA. They rented a yacht and were making out on the deck.”

The source added, “He was spraying her down with a hose and wasn’t shy about putting his hands all over her body. They went jet-skiing and he gave her piggyback rides on the beach.”

Currie posted an image from the vacation on his Instagram, but we’re thinking Iggy was behind the camera!