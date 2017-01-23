Here’s What President Donald Trump Tweeted About the Women’s March

January 23, 2017 12:23 PM By Lizzy Buczak
Filed Under: Donald Trump, women's march

The Women’s March had a MASSIVE turnout over the weekend.

In Chicago alone, roughly 250,000 women came out to fight for women’s equality.

A crowd scientist told The New York Times that three times more people were marching in DC than had attended Trump’s inauguration. (No official count has been released.)

The new President was fully aware of the marches and even tweeted about them.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Donald Trump wrote on his personal Twitter acount, not his new official @POTUS page.

“Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” he added referring to all the celebrities that have been advocating for the march.

His tune changed a bit later when he tweeted about supporting peaceful protests because it allows people to “recognize their right” even if he doesn’t agree.

 

More from Lizzy Buczak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Chicago’s B96 - 96.3 FM

Get Started Now

Important Announcement

As of January 31, 2017, CBS Local will no longer be a part of the mPLUS Rewards network.
At that time, registered users will no longer accrue points by visiting CBS Local sites; however, users will be
able to start earning and redeeming mPLUS reward points following the instructions below.


Don't worry -- you will not lose your mPLUS Rewards account or any of your points.
You can keep enjoying mPLUS Rewards in many other apps.

Here's how:

  • Check out the mPLus Rewards apps in iTunes or find one on the mPLUS Rewards website.
  • Download an app you're interested in & log into mPLUS Rewards.
  • You'll see your point balance & can start earning points again!


If you have any questions, please contact us at: support@audioadcenter.com

Thank you for your attention, please continue to CBS Local Rewards

Listen Live