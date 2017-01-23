Here’s What President Donald Trump Tweeted About the Women’s March

The Women’s March had a MASSIVE turnout over the weekend.

In Chicago alone, roughly 250,000 women came out to fight for women’s equality.

A crowd scientist told The New York Times that three times more people were marching in DC than had attended Trump’s inauguration. (No official count has been released.)

The new President was fully aware of the marches and even tweeted about them.

“Watched protests yesterday but was under the impression that we just had an election!” Donald Trump wrote on his personal Twitter acount, not his new official @POTUS page.

“Why didn’t these people vote? Celebs hurt cause badly,” he added referring to all the celebrities that have been advocating for the march.

His tune changed a bit later when he tweeted about supporting peaceful protests because it allows people to “recognize their right” even if he doesn’t agree.